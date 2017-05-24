Police: Man recorded video of nude woman tanning privately at Louisville gym

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Bullitt County man was charged with misdemeanor voyeurism after allegedly using his cell phone to record video of an undressed woman using a tanning bed in Louisville.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim was completely undressed in a private tanning room at Planet Fitness, located at 3560 Hurstbourne Lane, when she looked up and saw someone holding a cell phone over the wall of the room next to hers. When she asked, "What are you doing?" the phone disappeared, the woman told police.

The victim got dressed and reported the incident to the fitness center's staff. The suspect, Dalton Hendren, 23, of Mount Washington, was identified by Planet Fitness staff.

Police said Hendren and the victim are strangers.

The alleged incident happened in November 2016.

