Suspect in Times Square car crash that killed 1 is indicted

NEW YORK (AP) - A man accused of intentionally mowing down pedestrians on a Times Square sidewalk, killing one and injuring 22 others, was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury.
Richard Rojas did not appear in court in Manhattan for the hearing. The charges have not yet been made public, but the 26-year-old Rojas was previously arrested on charges of murder and attempted murder.
An arraignment was set for July 13, and he doesn't have to enter a plea until then. His lawyer had no comment.
Rojas told police after his arrest May 18 that he had been smoking marijuana laced with the hallucinogenic drug PCP, according to a criminal complaint. He said he wanted to "kill them all" and police should have shot him to stop him, prosecutors said.
The crash killed Alyssa Elsman, an 18-year-old tourist from Portage, Michigan, and injured her 13-year-old sister, Ava. A barricade at the site of the crash has become a makeshift memorial to Alyssa Elsman, adorned with flowers, photos and handwritten messages.
Rojas has several prior criminal cases. He pleaded guilty two weeks ago to harassment in the Bronx after he was accused of pulling a knife on a notary in his home.
"You're trying to steal my identity," he said, according to prosecutors.
He also had two previous drunken driving cases.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The jury now consists of seven men and four women - all but one of them white- in a case that Bill Cosby has said may have racial undertones.More >>
The jury now consists of seven men and four women - all but one of them white- in a case that Bill Cosby has said may have racial undertones.More >>
The U.S ambassador to the United Nations is in Turkey at the ribbon-cutting for a new U.S.-funded school, and Nikki Haley says the American people are thankful the U.S. ally is taking in so many Syrian refugeesMore >>
The U.S ambassador to the United Nations is in Turkey at the ribbon-cutting for a new U.S.-funded school, and Nikki Haley says the American people are thankful the U.S. ally is taking in so many Syrian refugeesMore >>
Bernie Sanders, John Varmuth, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer slam President Trump's new budget plan to cut domestic programsMore >>
Bernie Sanders, John Varmuth, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer slam President Trump's new budget plan to cut domestic programsMore >>
Top officials in President Donald Trump's Cabinet are heading to Capitol Hill to defend his plans to cut domestic programs and parry Democratic criticism of his tax plansMore >>
Top officials in President Donald Trump's Cabinet are heading to Capitol Hill to defend his plans to cut domestic programs and parry Democratic criticism of his tax plansMore >>
Scientists may have solved a mystery about the biggest of whales and how they evolvedMore >>
Scientists may have solved a mystery about the biggest of whales and how they evolvedMore >>
During his visit to Israel, President Trump talked about making a deal for peace between Israel and the Palestinian peopleMore >>
During his visit to Israel, President Trump talked about making a deal for peace between Israel and the Palestinian peopleMore >>
A woman who went to classes with her quadriplegic son and took his notes as he earned a Master of Business Administration received a surprise at his graduation: Her own honorary degreeMore >>
A woman who went to classes with her quadriplegic son and took his notes as he earned a Master of Business Administration received a surprise at his graduation: Her own honorary degreeMore >>
With an arched brow, Roger Moore found humor in Bond, lifeMore >>
With an arched brow, Roger Moore found humor in Bond, lifeMore >>
Trump administration sends Congress $4.1 trillion spending plan featuring deep cuts in safety net programsMore >>
Trump administration sends Congress $4.1 trillion spending plan featuring deep cuts in safety net programsMore >>
US Senate meets to discuss Trump-Russia relations prior to 2016 primary electionMore >>
US Senate meets to discuss Trump-Russia relations prior to 2016 primary electionMore >>
Their styles, and their views on issues from immigration to climate change, could not be more different. But when President Donald Trump and Pope Francis meet Wednesday at the Vatican, they may find common groundMore >>
Their styles, and their views on issues from immigration to climate change, could not be more different. But when President Donald Trump and Pope Francis meet Wednesday at the Vatican, they may find common groundMore >>