JCTC ready for work ready Kentucky scholarship

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet Secretary Hal Heiner announced new details on Wednesday about the state-funded scholarship that could change the face of the commonwealth’s workforce.

Heiner unveiled an outreach campaign aimed at educating Kentuckians about the numerous job openings in the state and the short-term certification programs that will connect the students to careers through the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship (WRKS).

Jefferson Community & Technical College will have the largest amount of programs eligible for the tuition-free program, with nearly 150 fields of study that qualify. The scholarship is a a response to an increasing demand for workers in the healthcare, business and IT, construction, transportation and logistics, and advanced manufacturing industries across the state of Kentucky, the press release states.

“Millions of dollars are leaving Louisville and Kentucky because business can’t find those with the skill sets needed to compete in the 21st Century marketplace,” said Jim Lancaster, chairman of Jefferson’s Board of Directors and President and CEO of Lantech. “I’m encouraged to see both the public and private sectors working together to come up with meaningful solutions.”

In order to be eligible for the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship, students must:

Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Be a Kentucky resident

Be a high school or GED graduate

Have not earned an associate's or higher degree

Be enrolled, or accepted for enrollment, at an eligible postsecondary institution in an approved program of study that leads to an industry recognized certificate, credential, or diploma in a high-demand workforce sector.

Once the student has enrolled at a participating WRKS school, and applied for federal and state financial aid, they can apply for the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship, which will provide funding for up to 32 credit hours.

A list of programs can be found here.

