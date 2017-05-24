Funeral arrangements released for 7-year-old shot, killed while sitting at kitchen table

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Funeral arrangements for the young boy shot and killed after a stray bullet when through the window of his home and struck him while he was sitting at his kitchen table have been released.

Visitation for Dequante Hobbs Jr., 7, will take place on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at GC Willims Funeral Home on West Broadway. The public is invited to attend.

The funeral will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Kingdom Fellowship Church. The public is also invited to attend.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Hundreds show up to honor 7-year-old homicide victim

+ Shot fired next door kills boy, 7, eating snack at kitchen table

+ 'Somebody knows:' Police, neighbors seeking help in 7-year-old's death

If you would like to help the family in their time of need, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.