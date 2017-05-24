Hundreds of veterans visit Louisville's VA hospital en route to the Capitol

Veterans shake the hands of supporters before entering the VA facility. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Justin Hawkins)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For 29 years veterans from around the country have cruised on their motorcycles to Washington D.C. to pay tribute to their fellow veterans.

Run for the Wall made a stop in Louisville on Wednesday, at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center.

More than 500 veterans exited Interstate 71, greeted by employees of the hospital. In total, the bikers will travel 3,200 miles one-way.

"A lot of tears are shed because people start remember," Navy Veteran Buddy Phillips said.

The veterans remember the good time and bad. They remember times when camaraderie carried them into the next day. The bikers hope to bring the same spirit into the halls of the hospital.

"We want to come talk to other vets," Army Veteran Rick Gunder said. "We want them to know they're not alone and we care about them."

The veterans will visit at least four VA hospitals before arriving to Washington D.C.. Along the way, they will promote healing for Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action and Killed in Action. In D.C., the impressive group will unite with Rolling Thunder Parade, riding from the Pentagon to the Vietnam Memorial.

"There's a lot of hugging and everything going on," Phillips said.

Phillips called it a massive healing experience. "I've found that I have emotions that I didn't even know about," he said. "It's just something I have to do."

The veterans plan to arrive in Washington D.C. on Friday. Two days later, they'll depart and head back home.

