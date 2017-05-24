KSP warns of social worker impersonators

MCCREARY COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - State officials are asking McCreary County residents to be cautious if they have an unexpected visit from someone claiming to be a social worker.

There have been several reports of impersonators contacting several families across the county.

Staff from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services Department for Community Based Services has been advised by the Kentucky State Police that KSP is investigating at least two people who have impersonated a social worker on three separate occasions. The impersonators are approaching residents at their homes or calling them and asking personal questions. KSP warns that one person is using a false metal badge as identification, the press release states.

Department for Community Based Services Commissioner Adria Johnson said that caseworkers working with families involved in protective services investigations would always carry proper state employee identification with them, and that workers will never have a face to face encounter with a family without providing proper identification.

“Our staff’s mission is to help, not confront families,” Johnson said. “Our investigators have state IDs and would likely be recognizable to families involved with our agency. If families are uneasy about someone unfamiliar claiming to be a social worker, they should ask for at least two forms of identification, including the state employee ID. If the person refuses, then the resident should contact police.”

Johnson says a social worker will not call a family without identifying who they are and will not ask personal information over the phone without the family being able to verify the worker’s employment. Johnson continued, saying a social worker will not send letters asking for personal information or identifying information in any form of written communication shared with a family.

