JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens makes final last day tour of schools

Wednesday was the last day of school for JCPS students, including these students from Academy @ Shawnee. (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – For the last time this school year, buses d ropped off students at Academy @ Shawnee Wednesday morning.

For Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens, Wednesday was also her last chance to tour schools in the district while classes were still in session.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

“It’s just the culmination of a year, so it’s a time to reflect on it, but also a time to celebrate,” Hargens said.



The celebration at Shawnee included an impromptu pep rally with students breaking into dance sessions. Hargens said the students deserve to have a good time.



“This year really moved Vision 20/20 forward, and the students and staff and the people who support them should be very proud of that,” Hargens said.

>> READ MORE: Vision 20/20



Graduating seniors were busy making memories, exchanging yearbooks and taking selfies. They have something in common with Hargens.



“I’m like a senior," Hargens said, referring to her resignation, which takes effect July 1. "I’m like the class of 2017.”



She said her expectations remain high for the district as it welcomes Doss High School principal Dr. Martin Pollio as the interim superintendent.



“Dr. Pollio is very good at project-based learning and linking it to careers, and so he’s an effective instructional leader,” Hargens said. “I think he’ll do great.”

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Graco to recall 25,000 child car seats

+ KSP warns of social worker impersonations

+ Hundreds honor 7-year-old shooting victim



Hargens wouldn't comment on her next steps.



“Who knows?” Hargens said, shrugging her shoulders.



Shawnee students will graduate at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Click here for a list of other high school graduation dates in WAVE Country.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.