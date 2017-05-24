KY police asking for help finding missing sisters

Cassie and Jezzie Whitney went missing on May 18. (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Police in Kentucky are asking for your help finding two sisters.

Cassie Whitney, 11, and Jezzie Whitney, 13, went missing from their home in Scottsville, KY, on May 18.

The girls may be with their mother and could be in several different parts of Tennessee or Kentucky.

Cassie Whitney is 4'9" and weighs 112 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Jezzie Whitney is 5'3" and weighs 197 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 270-237-3210.

