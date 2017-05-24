KSP arrest, charge Colorado man after drugs, gun allegedly found in vehicle

A Colorado man was arrested in Eddyville, Kentucky on Tuesday after police allegedly found drugs and weapons in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Kentucky State Troopers said they stopped an SUV on Interstate 24 in Lyon County for a traffic violation just before 3 p.m.

During the traffic stop, Troopers found approximately 1 ounce of high grade marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and two firearms.

The driver, Oscar Cruz, 44, of Greeley, Colorado, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. He was lodged in the Caldwell County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

