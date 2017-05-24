Police looking for suspect in Henderson pool store burglary

Police are investigating a burglary at a Henderson business.

According to police, it happened sometime between 3 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Monday at Oasis Pools in the 1700 block of South Green St.

Police say a man entered the building and stole over $1,000 in tools.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111 or Officer Russell with Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.

