No Joke: Unconscious man rode on car's trunk for miles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - When police pulled over a Tennessee couple and told them a body was lying on the trunk of their car, they thought it was a joke - until they got out to look.
They found an unconscious man who had somehow remained on the trunk for about 14 miles (23 kilometers).
Driver Carl Webb told reporters he had left the Memphis in May barbeque festival before the officer pulled them over Thursday evening.
The officer asked him if he knew there was a person on his trunk, a question that didn't make sense to Webb at first.
"He goes, 'Mister, I'm not messing with you. There is a body on your trunk.' So I got out, we walked around and sure enough there he was, still hanging on, still unconscious, just laying there."
Webb says there's a slight lip on the trunk that likely saved the man's life.
Memphis police say in a statement that Officer Benjamin Huff noticed what appeared to be a man on the black Ford Taurus traveling about 65 mph down an expressway and pulled the car over. After alerting the couple he woke the man, who was disoriented and did not remember leaving the festival.
No charges were filed. Police did not explain how the man remained unconscious on the trunk, but credited the officer with possibly saving a life.
"There is no doubt Officer Huff prevented a tragedy that would have resulted in serious bodily injuries or could have easily been fatal," police said.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
