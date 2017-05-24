Juvenile detention center where teen inmate died to cease operations

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A state-run facility in Hardin County where an alleged juvenile offender died while in custody last year will close as part of a consolidation effort by the Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice, according to a news release from the agency.

Lincoln Village Juvenile Detention Center in Elizabethtown will cease operations in mid-June, the release states. The facility's staff and all youth programs will be transferred to other facilities throughout the state.

Sixteen-year-old Gynnya McMillen was found dead the morning after she arrived at Lincoln Village in January 2016. The likely cause of death was a sudden cardiac event, the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office and the Mayo Clinic determined.

McMillen's family filed a lawsuit seven months later, claiming Lincoln Village staff did not properly monitor the teen and that workers falsified records for bed checks that were never performed. The complaint also accuses Reginald Windham, a former supervisor at Lincoln Village, of watching McMillen from outside her cell while she took her "last gasps and dying breaths," and failing - along with other staff members - to administer resuscitation efforts. Windham was fired by the facility during the investigation into McMillen's death.

In addition to Windham, the lawsuit also names the former Commissioner of Kentucky's Department of Juvenile Justice and other current and former Lincoln Village employees.

Senate Bill 200, a sweeping overhaul of the state's juvenile justice system is cited as the reason for the facility's closure.

The reform calls for more effective use of resources and more reliance on alternatives to incarceration to achieve better outcomes and improve public safety, the Department of Juvenile Justice says in its news release.

Two other facilities already have been consolidated into the overall juvenile system: Murray Group Home in Calloway County and Owensboro Treatment Center in Daviess County.

