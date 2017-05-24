Louisville parks rank low among other U.S. city parks

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Trust for Public Land has released the 2017 ParkScore Index, rating park systems in the top 100 largest cities, and Louisville didn't place well on the list.

Louisville parks ranked 96th. They placed above Charlotte, who came in 97th, and Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, who tied at 98th.

ParkScores are based on three factors:

Park Access, which measures the percentage of residents living within a 10-minute walk of a park, approximately half a mile. Park Size, which is based on a city’s median park size and the percentage of total city area dedicated to parks. Facilities and Investment, which combines park spending per resident with the availability of four popular park amenities: basketball hoops, off-leash dog parks, playgrounds, and recreation & senior centers.

In addition to ranking park systems in the 100 most populous U.S. cities, ParkScore also provides a one-to-five park bench rating summary that provides a snapshot of local park quality. Louisville scored a 1.5 in bench rating

ParkScore uses an advanced geographic information system computer mapping technology to create digital maps evaluating park accessibility, making it the most realistic assessment system available. Instead of measuring distance to a local park, ParkScore’s technology takes into account the location of park entrances and physical obstacles to access.

