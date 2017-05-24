AP Source: Bucks opening up GM search after Hammond exit

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Milwaukee Bucks are opening up their search for a new general manager after John Hammond left to join the Orlando Magic.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity on Wednesday because the Bucks were not publicly discussing their search. Assistant GM Justin Zanik was believed to be the heir apparent to Hammond when he left the Utah Jazz to join the Bucks.
Zanik will interview for the position, but outside candidates will also be considered.
The job figures to be an attractive one for prospective executives. The Bucks have an impressive collection of young talent headlined by All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
ESPN first reported the details of Milwaukee's search.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal...More >>
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal charge in Los Angeles.More >>
Many states have laws intended to keep kids away from guns.More >>
Many states have laws intended to keep kids away from guns.More >>
The jury now consists of seven men and four women - all but one of them white- in a case that Bill Cosby has said may have racial undertones.More >>
The jury now consists of seven men and four women - all but one of them white- in a case that Bill Cosby has said may have racial undertones.More >>
First Lady Melania Trump visits with children in RomeMore >>
First Lady Melania Trump visits with children in RomeMore >>
Along with wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, Donald Trump meets with Pope Francis at the VaticanMore >>
Along with wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, Donald Trump meets with Pope Francis at the VaticanMore >>
The U.S ambassador to the United Nations is in Turkey at the ribbon-cutting for a new U.S.-funded school, and Nikki Haley says the American people are thankful the U.S. ally is taking in so many Syrian refugeesMore >>
The U.S ambassador to the United Nations is in Turkey at the ribbon-cutting for a new U.S.-funded school, and Nikki Haley says the American people are thankful the U.S. ally is taking in so many Syrian refugeesMore >>
Bernie Sanders, John Varmuth, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer slam President Trump's new budget plan to cut domestic programsMore >>
Bernie Sanders, John Varmuth, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer slam President Trump's new budget plan to cut domestic programsMore >>
Top officials in President Donald Trump's Cabinet are heading to Capitol Hill to defend his plans to cut domestic programs and parry Democratic criticism of his tax plansMore >>
Top officials in President Donald Trump's Cabinet are heading to Capitol Hill to defend his plans to cut domestic programs and parry Democratic criticism of his tax plansMore >>
Scientists may have solved a mystery about the biggest of whales and how they evolvedMore >>
Scientists may have solved a mystery about the biggest of whales and how they evolvedMore >>
During his visit to Israel, President Trump talked about making a deal for peace between Israel and the Palestinian peopleMore >>
During his visit to Israel, President Trump talked about making a deal for peace between Israel and the Palestinian peopleMore >>
A woman who went to classes with her quadriplegic son and took his notes as he earned a Master of Business Administration received a surprise at his graduation: Her own honorary degreeMore >>
A woman who went to classes with her quadriplegic son and took his notes as he earned a Master of Business Administration received a surprise at his graduation: Her own honorary degreeMore >>
With an arched brow, Roger Moore found humor in Bond, lifeMore >>
With an arched brow, Roger Moore found humor in Bond, lifeMore >>
Trump administration sends Congress $4.1 trillion spending plan featuring deep cuts in safety net programsMore >>
Trump administration sends Congress $4.1 trillion spending plan featuring deep cuts in safety net programsMore >>