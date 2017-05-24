KSP: Up to 3 people injured in crash between motor vehicle, Amish buggy

The incident happened about 11 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: Raycom News Network)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - As many as three people were injured Wednesday morning in an accident involving a motor vehicle and an Amish buggy in LaRue County.

Kentucky State Police said the crash happened about 11 a.m. in the 12000 block of South Dixie Highway near the Hardin County line.

All of the victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.



It is not known whether any of the horses were injured.

