Warren Co. man arrested on child pornography charges

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - A Warren County man was arrested on charges related to distribution and possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Kenneth Cosby, 50, was arrested the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

As a result of the investigation, KSP executed a search warrant at a residence in Bowling Green on Tuesday. Police seized equipment that was used to facilitate the crime. The seized materials were taken to the Kentucky State Police's forensic lab for examination.

Cosby is currently charged with nine counts of distribution and 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Each charge is punishable by one to five years in prison. He is lodged in the Warren County Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing.

