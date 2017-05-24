UK to host Virginia Tech during 2017-18 basketball season

UK was ranked No. 1 in the all-time top 100 college basketball poll. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

UK Men’s Basketball to Host Virginia Tech in 2017-18 Season

Wildcats will meet the Hokies for the first time since the 1996 NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Kentucky men’s basketball team will play Virginia Tech during the 2017-18 season.

The Wildcats will host the Hokies on Dec. 16 at Rupp Arena as part of a one-year deal with the Atlantic Coast Conference member. The meeting will be the first between the two programs since 1996, when UK defeated Virginia Tech 84-60 in the NCAA Tournament in Dallas.

Kentucky owns a 3-1 all-time edge over Virginia Tech. The Wildcats have hosted the Hokies in Lexington twice before, splitting the two games, but next season’s matchup will be the first between the two schools in Rupp Arena.

Virginia Tech went 22-11 last season and reached the NCAA Tournament in Buzz Williams’ third season in Blacksburg, Virginia. The Hokies are expected to return six of their top eight leading scorers from that team.

Kentucky’s nonconference schedule for the 2017-18 season is beginning to take shape. Already the Wildcats have games slated against Kansas (Nov. 14), Harvard (Dec. 2), Monmouth (Dec. 9), Virginia Tech (Dec. 16) and UCLA (Dec. 23). Additional game announcements will be made at a later time.

2017-18 Nonconference Schedule

Nov. 14 vs. Kansas (Champions Classic) | Chicago | United Center

Dec. 2 vs. Harvard | Lexington | Rupp Arena

Dec. 9 vs. Monmouth (Citi Double Cash Classic) | New York | Madison Square Garden

Dec. 16 vs. Virginia Tech | Lexington | Rupp Arena

Dec. 23 vs. UCLA (CBS Sports Classic) | New Orleans | Smoothie King Center

Official release from UK sports information