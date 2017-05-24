Hays Boat Ramp closed until repairs can be made

If you're going boating this Memorial Day weekend, you won't be able to launch from Hays Boat Ramp in Henderson.

City officials say the ramp is closed until repairs can be made to the boat launch area.

The ramp has some uneven areas and there is some rip rap that has created an obstruction for boat traffic.

The Army Corps of Engineers has now issued a permit for the work to begin.

Boaters can use the ramp on the riverfront.

If you're looking for more fun this Memorial Day, the fountain in Central Park is now working as well as the splash pads at the riverfront and the East End Park.

