ATF certify bomb-sniffing dogs

One of the dogs certified to be a bomb-sniffing K-9. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Michael Flynn)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A different type of graduation happened in WAVE Country on Wednesday, as a new litter of bomb sniffing dogs earned their certification.

Members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives mobile canine explosives training team certified the recently trained dogs at the Kentucky Expo Center.

The dogs had to to identify peroxide based and homemade explosives and pass the National Odor Recognition Test to become a certified bomb-sniffing dog.

