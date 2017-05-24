Dequante Hobbs' mother shares photos of slain 7-year-old boy

This is the Mother's Day card Dequante Hobbs made for his mom just a couple of weeks ago. (Source: Micheshia Norment)

This kitchen table is where Dequante Hobbs was eating a piece of cake and playing on in iPad when he was struck by a stray bullet. (Source: Micheshia Norment)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The mother of the 7-year-old boy who was killed by a stray bullet opened her heart and her home to WAVE 3 News on Wednesday.

Micheshia Norment invited WAVE 3 News Reporter into her home just three days after the shooting that killed her son, Dequante Hobbs Jr.

The shooting happened on West Madison street in the Russell neighborhood after someone fired a gun during a dice game next door. Police are looking for the people who were at the dice game at 522 Dr. W.J. Hodge Street on Sunday evening.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Hundreds show up to honor 7-year-old homicide victim

+ Shot fired next door kills boy, 7, eating snack at kitchen table

+ 'Somebody knows:' Police, neighbors seeking help in 7-year-old's death

Norment said she wants the person responsible for killing her son to see what was taken away from her and her family. Inside her home, she showed WAVE 3 News the graduation cake Dequante was eating when a bullet came through this window and hit him, a cake that is still on Norment's kitchen table where the boy was eating an playing on an iPad.

"This where he got shot at," Norment said as she stood next to her kitchen table. "He sat right there to eat his cake. He still has a full cup of Big Red that he was drinking with it. When the bullet hit him, he fell out the chair and crawled in the hallway."

Micheshia said she was watching TV.

+ "What did you hear," WAVE 3 News asked.

+ "Just the gun and him falling," Norment said. "I panicked. I'm not gonna lie. I panicked."

Norment said she tried to perform CPR on her son but, he didn't make it.

Norment hasn't moved any of her son's belongings. The Mother's Day card he got her is still on the kitchen counter. Her home is filled with pictures of her children and Dequante's accomplishments. He enjoyed school. Just like many kids, Dequante was a big fan of Paw Patrol and decorated his room himself.

"He loved (Paw Patrol character) Marshall," Norment said.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

Going through his closet, Norment found the many things her son loved.

Dequante was a student at Wellington Elementary. He was just about to finish up the first grade. Dequante's water bottle is still next to his bed along with a phone.

"He was happy from beginning to end; he was happy," Norment said, adding that her home is much quieter now. "Empty."

Norment shared a message for all parents.

"Hold on to your kids," she said. "People don't realize bullets don't have eyes, and people really don't have aim."

Norment said her 3-year-old daughter has been asking about her brother. Norment said her daughter thinks he's at school.

Visitation for Hobbs will take place on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at GC Williams Funeral Home on West Broadway. The funeral will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Kingdom Fellowship Church. The public is invited to attend both events.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family cover funeral expenses. Click here to make a donation.

On June 8, the Respect Project and YMCA outreach is planning an event at 6:30 p.m. to celebrate Dequante's life at the Chestnut Street YMCA.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.