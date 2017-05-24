Boil advisory lifted for part of Henderson Co. - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Boil advisory lifted for part of Henderson Co.

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
(WFIE) (WFIE)
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

The Henderson County Water District has lifted a boil advisory after a planned outage.

The affected areas were: 

  • Between 14683 Highway 351 and 16409 Highway 351
  • 4700 Alves Ferry Road
  • 4400 Briscoe Benton Road
  • 7301 Mason Landing Road
  • The entire streets of Boswell Road, Bluff City Road, Spottsville Bluff City Road, Church Street, First Street, and Second Street.

For further information, please contact Henderson County Water District at (270) 826-9802.

