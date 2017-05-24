Diversified Consultants Inc hosts grand opening of new Louisville facility

Mayor Fischer cuts the ribbon for the grand opening of the new CDI call center. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Doug Druschke)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Diversified Consultants Inc (DCI) held its grand opening for the company's brand new call center facility in Louisville on Wednesday.

DCI is an Account Receivables Management Firm servicing major-name telecom clients that will bring a $6.65 million investment to Louisville and create up to 1,000 new jobs. DCI specializes in customer service and collections functions with extensive experience in providing multi-channel customer support solutions ranging from front end customer acquisition support, traditional technical support, and proactive outbound voice and digital care.

DCI will lease the majority of a 60,000 square-foot building in the Commerce Crossings business park. The new DCI office employ customer service agents, as well as office support staff, including HR, quality administration, compliance, quality assurance and other functions.

“DCI’s investment in Louisville is a testament to our thriving business services sector,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. “We are thrilled that DCI chose to locate its new facility in Louisville, the proud hometown of its COO Gordon Beck, and I look forward to seeing their future success.”

If you're interested in working for DCI, click here.

