Changes coming to Elizabethtown intersection where teen was killed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An intersection in Hardin County where a 17-year-old girl was struck and killed is being renovated.

Brianna Taylor was killed in June 2014 after being hit by a drunk driver at the intersection of Patriot Parkway and Deckard School Road in Elizabethtown. Michael Todd Hilton was found guilty of her murder in 2015.

Temporary changes made to the intersection last year will become permanent, Chris Jessie, spokesman for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in Elizabethtown, said in a written statement.

The intersection has been equipped with barrels, temporary dividers, and cones to redirect drivers. Striping and other permanent fixtures will soon be in place,

Jessie said.

Paving and concrete work at the intersection is expected to take six weeks.

