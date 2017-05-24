Inside the Parkway: Drugs, death, doom

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Wearing his backpack, a boy was dressed for school but not in school because his mom was dragging him around Parkway Place housing complex buying drugs. Head in his hands, he waited patiently.

Around him was a booming business, walk-up or drive-through, counting and selling white rocks in baggies every day starting before 9 a.m. as the crowds and thick stacks of cash grew fat and fast.

I watched and recorded it while sitting in a car parked at 12th and Hill streets because I wanted to see why it was the worst block in the city for crime. When we mapped homicides, assaults, robberies and burglaries over the previous six months here, it totaled 55.

What's happened since my report aired last August?

"I got a phone call said my son got shot and killed over in the projects," Nina Webb said. One month ago, her son Demetrius Webb became one of four homicide victims in five months at Parkway Place.

"I don't know why he ended up dead because he didn't bother nobody, didn't run no streets, didn't sell drugs, none of that," she added.

Her family released balloons Monday on what would have been Webb's 27th birthday.

There are a lot of balloons around Parkway Place these days. I parked next to the balloon memorial marking one of the Parkway homicides, took another look around, and found it's the same old story: People of all ages making hand-to-hand transactions out in the open, buyers getting change back as sellers twist off a packaged white substance.

Often times there's a line of people passing each other on the way to and from the sellers who check and count their thick stacks of cash every couple of minutes. Many of the transactions I recorded were done directly below shoes hanging from a power line, which is a known gang and crack dealer territory marker.

Whether they're buying, selling, or using, they don't seem bothered by Metro Housing Authority workers all around, or the police officers driving by.

"Our problems come from the outside," Metro Housing Authority spokesman Tim Barry said. "The residents who live in our older public housing sites don't want these problems either, but they come from the outside."

Barry said all the victims and the suspects in the four most recent homicides at Parkway Place are not residents there.

"The concentration of poverty is a magnet," Barry said.

"We pull out the parking lot and Park Hill is across the street," LMPD 9th Mobile Division spokesman Lt. Billy Hibbs said.

The head of the 9th Mobile Division said narcotics citations in Parkway Place have doubled from 21 last year to 42 so far this year. But his unit responds to reported violent crime hotspots, and they're updated weekly.

"We sit down, go through the intel, figure out what we're gonna do for that day or that week," Hibbs said.

He pointed to data that shows LMPD is producing, and he says it shows a clear connection between drugs and violent crime.

"Two-hundred seventy one pounds of marijuana, and that's a lot of weed, and then you get into 10 pounds of cocaine, 26 pounds of heroin," Hibbs said, while also pointing to the 1,210 guns confiscated along with the drugs. So why don't law-abiding residents call police when they see drug dealing outside their doors?

"It's either they don't care, or they're scared to death," Hibbs said. "And that's where we come in."

Louisville has been slowly bulldozing public housing like Parkway Place, which was built in 1943. Beecher Terrace is going away next.

But Parkway Place is different. Barry said he doesn't see any funding opportunities now, so it's going to be here for awhile.

