Man dies following shooting in Park Duvalle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who was found in a truck suffering from a gun shot wound to the head has died.

Police were called to the area of Southern Avenue and Hemlock Street at 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

A man was found in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to police. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in serious condition, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The victim was described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s. His identity has not been released.

There are no suspects in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

