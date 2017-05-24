JCPS 2016-17 school year round-up

The JCPS 2016-2017 school year may be over, but decisions made during the past year may have a long lasting impact. (Source: JCPS)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) - The JCPS 2016-2017 school year was one for the books.

Here is a breakdown of some of the major school-year defining decisions:

Neighborhood School Battle:

The second-half of the school year kicked off with a push for neighborhood schools from Representative Kevin Bratcher. House Bill 151 proposed putting an end to busing. Opinions on either side of HB151 were strong.

The school board adequately voiced their opposition to ending bussing and ultimately the bill died on the Senate Floor because it ran out of time, according to Dan Seum.

Charter Schools:

While the "neighborhood school" bill may have failed, charter schools are on their way to Kentucky. The bill passed in the senate, with Democrats arguing against charters schools fearing they would take away funding from public schools. Republicans pushed for charter schools hoping they would help schools struggling in urban areas.

State Audit:

The Kentucky Department of Education listed 32 issues in a state review of the Jefferson County Public School system. The issues ranged from students restraints to sexual assault on buses to low-performing schools in the district. The review launched a management audit of the school district. The results of the audit are still undetermined but could result in a state takeover.

Achievement:

The school year was NOT short of student and staff achievement. Time Magazine even recognized Cane Run Elementary School teacher Shay Johnson for her contributions to elementary school behavior through mindful learning and meditation. The district report card also revealed an increased graduation rate.

New Acting Superintendent:

After dozens of closed-door meetings, the JCPS school board announced Dr. Donna Hargens would be stepping down on July 1. After even more meetings, Doss High School principal Marty Pollio took the role of Acting Superintendent.

Starting 5 p.m. Wednesday, 6,344 students will walk across the stage and graduate from the JCPS school system.

