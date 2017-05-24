Metro Parks offers lifeguard certification course

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With a summertime closure looming over the Algonquin Pool, Metro Parks and Recreation offering a lifeguard certification course in hopes of keeping it open.

Metro Parks officials said are having a hard time finding lifeguards for the pool. They believe the recent rise in violence in surrounding neighborhoods may be keeping people from applying for the jobs.

To counteract the lack of applications, Metro Parks will offer a lifeguard certification course from Tuesday, May 30 to Friday, June 2 at the Algonquin Pool. The course will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Those who commit to working at a Metro Parks and Recreation pool for the summer can take the course for free.

Lifeguard positions with the city start at $10 per hour.

Applicants should be 16 years of age or older and pass a list of prerequisites in order to become certified as a lifeguard. Prerequisites include: swimming 300 yards continuously - 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 100 with choice of freestyle or breaststroke; treading water for two minutes no hands; swimming 20 yards, surface diving 10 feet, retrieving a 10-pound brick, then swimming another 20 yards on their back while holding both hands on the brick to the original starting point. Swimmers must exit the water without using a ladder or steps in 1 min and 40 seconds.

To register for the course, contact Keith Smith at (502) 895-6499.

