LMPD searching for man wanted for sexual assault

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The LMPD Sex Crimes Unit is looking for a man wanted for sexual abuse.

Felipe Saucedo, 32, is wanted for sexual misconduct and sexual abuse at a massage parlor on East Market Street.

He's described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighing around 155 pounds. He is also known to drive a black classic Caprice Chevrolet.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Saucedo is asked to call police.

