LMPD searching for man wanted for sexual assault

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Felipe Saucedo (Source: LMPD) Felipe Saucedo (Source: LMPD)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The LMPD Sex Crimes Unit is looking for a man wanted for sexual abuse. 

Felipe Saucedo, 32, is wanted for sexual misconduct and sexual abuse at a massage parlor on East Market Street. 

He's described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighing around 155 pounds. He is also known to drive a black classic Caprice Chevrolet. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Saucedo is asked to call police. 

