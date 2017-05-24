Wildlife rescue center opens in Bullitt County

Second Chances Wildlife Center is located on Gentry Lane in Mt. Washington. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new facility aimed at getting wild animals back on their feet opened in Bullitt County on Wednesday.

The Second Chances Wildlife Center is located on Gentry Lane in Mount Washington. The non-profit announced plans to rescue and rehabilitate injured, displaced, or orphaned wildlife animals native to the greater Louisville area.

The center also announced it has plans to provide a number of environmental education programs to local school and clubs. It will teach around 3,000 students a year, according to a news release.

