There are changes for Henderson residents who use electronic cigarettes.

City commissioners voted on Tuesday night to add e-cigarettes to the city's existing smoking law that already includes tobacco products.

With a four to one vote, it is now law that vaping is considered under the same definition as smoking.

Under the new ordinance, e-cigs, along with tobacco cigarettes, will no longer be allowed within a 15-foot radius from public places like city parks, fountains, and city swimming pools.

You can vape inside local e-cig shops and on private property.



Henderson Mayor Steve Austin told 14 News, the new law is designed to help keep children and their families guarded against second-hand smoke.

We asked him what led the city commission to include vaping in the same category as cigarettes. We're told the idea stemmed from the city receiving complaints of a nuisance.

"We had some complaints from people that while eating in restaurants, that a joining table or a table in the area would be letting off the vapors and it was annoying to them, and they weren't sure of what kind of chemical possibilities were in that," said Mayor Austin.

Even though e-cigs don't contain tobacco, Mayor Austin tells us he's researched that vapors can toy with what they put in their devices.

"A lot of times, we don't know what's in those vapors," he said. "There may be things in that that might not be completely 100 percent safe, whether it be nicotine or something else."

Not all are for the new ordinance. We caught an Evansville native shopping at Cool Vapors off North Green Street in Henderson.

Joe Bevels told 14 News he smoked cigarettes for 17 years, and if it weren't for converting to vapors, he would still be addicted to nicotine.

"I think it's ridiculous that the city would categorize e-cigs with real cigs," said Joe Bevels. "You're exhaling straight vapor, not smoke," he said.

Although there is no doubt e-cigs have helped ritual tobacco smokers diminish their nicotine addiction, the Center for Tobacco Control Research and Education warns users of secondhand emission.

The UCSF reports that while the e-cigarettes produce lower levels of toxins in the air for nonsmokers to breathe than the conventional cigarette, there are still high levels of acetic acid, acetone, isoprene, formaldehyde, and acetaldehyde, averaging around 20 percent of what the conventional cigarette put into the air.

Henderson city's new ordinance also gives event organizers the decision whether to allow smoking and vaping at city festivals.

