Woods feeling no pain, wants to compete again _ in time

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) - Tiger Woods said he had fusion surgery on his back because he could no longer tolerate the pain, and that he wants to get back on the PGA Tour.
"I haven't felt this good in years," he said Wednesday in an update on his website .
Woods had the fusion surgery on April - his fourth surgery on his back dating to the spring of 2014 - and said it provided "instant nerve relief."
The surgery meant missing all the majors for the second straight year. Woods said he did everything possible to get ready for the Masters and was "ready to go." He said it was similar to the 2008 U.S. Open, which he won on a shattered left leg, because the pain was after he made contact.
"I figured, 'Can I handle it?' This time the answer was, 'probably not. That shows the effect nerve pain can have," Woods wrote.
Woods had a second back surgery in September 2014, and a third one in November 2014, and then sat out for 15 months until returning last December at his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, where he made 24 birdies but tied for 15th in an 18-man field. He missed the cut at Torrey Pines in late January, and then flew to Dubai and withdrew after opening with a 77.
That was his last round.
"I could no longer live with the pain I had," Woods wrote. "We tried every possible non-surgical route and nothing worked. I had good days and bad days, but the pain was usually there, and I couldn't do much. Even lying down hurt. I had nerve pain with anything I did and was at the end of my rope."
Woods said he was encouraged that Davis Love III, Retief Goosen, Lee Trevino, Lanny Wadkins and Dudley Hart are among those who have had fusions or disc replacements and all returned to play.
"But more than anything, it made their lives better," Woods wrote. "That's the most important thing ... that I can have a life again with my kids."
Woods said he is not contemplating when he might play again. He said he can't twist for three more months and he is concentrating only on short-term goal.
"There's no hurry," Woods said. "But, I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
First Lady Melania Trump visits with children in RomeMore >>
First Lady Melania Trump visits with children in RomeMore >>
Along with wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, Donald Trump meets with Pope Francis at the VaticanMore >>
Along with wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, Donald Trump meets with Pope Francis at the VaticanMore >>
The U.S ambassador to the United Nations is in Turkey at the ribbon-cutting for a new U.S.-funded school, and Nikki Haley says the American people are thankful the U.S. ally is taking in so many Syrian refugeesMore >>
The U.S ambassador to the United Nations is in Turkey at the ribbon-cutting for a new U.S.-funded school, and Nikki Haley says the American people are thankful the U.S. ally is taking in so many Syrian refugeesMore >>
Bernie Sanders, John Varmuth, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer slam President Trump's new budget plan to cut domestic programsMore >>
Bernie Sanders, John Varmuth, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer slam President Trump's new budget plan to cut domestic programsMore >>
Top officials in President Donald Trump's Cabinet are heading to Capitol Hill to defend his plans to cut domestic programs and parry Democratic criticism of his tax plansMore >>
Top officials in President Donald Trump's Cabinet are heading to Capitol Hill to defend his plans to cut domestic programs and parry Democratic criticism of his tax plansMore >>
Scientists may have solved a mystery about the biggest of whales and how they evolvedMore >>
Scientists may have solved a mystery about the biggest of whales and how they evolvedMore >>
During his visit to Israel, President Trump talked about making a deal for peace between Israel and the Palestinian peopleMore >>
During his visit to Israel, President Trump talked about making a deal for peace between Israel and the Palestinian peopleMore >>
A woman who went to classes with her quadriplegic son and took his notes as he earned a Master of Business Administration received a surprise at his graduation: Her own honorary degreeMore >>
A woman who went to classes with her quadriplegic son and took his notes as he earned a Master of Business Administration received a surprise at his graduation: Her own honorary degreeMore >>
With an arched brow, Roger Moore found humor in Bond, lifeMore >>
With an arched brow, Roger Moore found humor in Bond, lifeMore >>
Trump administration sends Congress $4.1 trillion spending plan featuring deep cuts in safety net programsMore >>
Trump administration sends Congress $4.1 trillion spending plan featuring deep cuts in safety net programsMore >>