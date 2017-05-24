Woman faces 5 years behind bars after Owensboro pot bust

A dozen marijuana plants were found growing inside an Owensboro home and investigators say a Craigslist ad helped tip them off.

Detectives tell us they began investigating Lenoir Keller after receiving a tip that she was growing marijuana. During that time, they discovered she had posted an ad on Craigslist looking to rent out a room in her Parkview Drive home.

Undercover detectives reached out to Keller and tell me she was very transparent when they called about the ad. She warned them that would be included in the living situation.

When detectives swung by the residence, that's when they saw the marijuana plants. Lenoir was charged with cultivating marijuana over five plants.

"Finding an indoor grow like this, it's not the biggest one we've ever found, but it's still important that we find them, we shut them down, and we take those people out of business," Detective Brad Youngman said.

The Sheriff's Office along with OPD's Street Crimes Unit seized 12 marijuana plants, lights and the filtration system used to contain the smell inside the home.

Keller faces up to five years in prison.

