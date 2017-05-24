Swanigan headed to NBA, but Edwards returning to Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Big Ten player of the year Caleb Swanigan has decided to stay in this year's NBA draft.

The 6-foot-9 sophomore will become the first Purdue player to leave school early since Glenn Robinson was taken No. 1 overall in 1994.

Swanigan averaged 18.5 points and was second in the nation with 12.5 rebounds last season. The 2015 Indiana Mr. Basketball also led the nation in double-doubles.

Meanwhile, Boilermakers forward Vince Edwards announced he would return to school.

Both players had said they would explore their NBA prospects after last season. The deadline to withdraw from the draft was Wednesday.

Edwards averaged 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists and should play a key role for the defending Big Ten champs.

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.