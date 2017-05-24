Decision time getting closer for Adell

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) Jordon Adell, or Jo as his friends call him, is a two time Under Armour All American that can do it all on the field. Watch him play the game, and it's easy to see why major league scouts and college coaches love his game. "I can run, have arm strength, can hit for power, can hit for average.," said Adell. "He brings a lot of explosiveness. Everything that he does is explosive," said his head coach at Ballard, David Trager.

At 6'3", 205 lbs., honestly, most African American kids his age and size are playing basketball or football, but for Adell, baseball has always been his first love although his dad, Scott Adell, played college football at North Carolina State. "Around the age of 14, he knew that I'd like to play this during the summer," remembered Adell's mom, Nicole Adell. "Growing up, I always got excited for baseball season, so for me it was an easy decision," said Jordon Adell.

Jordon Adell is already committed to play baseball at U of L, but he's also projected to be a top 10 pick in June's major league baseball draft, which means a decision to make start chasing the fame and fortune of professional baseball now, or wait three years. "It's awesome. It's a win-win situation," said Adell. "It truly is an honor that he's even mentioned among the ranks of the Brendan McKay's for example," said Nicole Adell. As of now, Adell seems very committed to U of L where his sister Jessica is on the track and field team. "You know, you can't go wrong with going up the road to Louisville. I mean, I'm 10 minutes away, and it's everything that I need," Jordon Adell. But also says he can't pass up the chance of a lifetime if it becomes available on Draft Day on June 12th. "If I'm in a situation where I feel like I can move through the system well, and I can get the money that I need. If all of that comes to play, I'll definitely be headed towards pro ball. If not, then Louisville is definitely the move," said Adell.

Copyright 2017 WAVE News . All rights reserved.

