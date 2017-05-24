UPDATE: Pedestrian hit by train in PRP dies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have confirmed that a pedestrian who was hit by a train in Pleasure Ridge Park has died.

Emergency crews responded an incident involving a pedestrian who was hit by a CSX train around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 14100 block of Dixie Highway near Richie Lane, according to MetroSafe.

LMPD, the PRP fire department, and Louisville Metro EMS responded to the scene.

