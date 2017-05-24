Schedule changes for ACC Baseball Championship

ACC Baseball Championship Schedule Altered
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (theACC.com) – The ACC has announced an altered schedule for the remainder of the 2017 ACC Baseball Championship.
On Thursday, No. 2 North Carolina versus No. 11 Boston College will be played at 11 a.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. No. 3 Wake Forest and No. 10 Georgia Tech will play at noon at Louisville’s Jim Patterson Stadium. In the afternoon, Louisville Slugger Field will host No. 4 Virginia versus No. 9 Duke at 3 p.m. and No. 1 Louisville versus No. 12 Notre Dame at 7 p.m.
On Friday, the final day of pool play will start with Wake Forest-Miami at 11 a.m. at Louisville Slugger Field and Virginia-Clemson at noon at Jim Patterson Stadium. Louisville Slugger Field will host Louisville-Florida State at 3 p.m. and North Carolina-NC State at 7 p.m.
Games at Louisville Slugger Field will be televised by the league’s Regional Sports Networks, while games at Jim Patterson Stadium will be on ACC Network Extra.
Tickets for any session over the next two days will be honored at the original session or the new time. If fans are attending a session that was not the original purchased, they will need to exchange for an equal value seat at the box office. For help or questions, please call the box office at 855-228-8497.
For more information on the ACC Baseball Championship, please visit: http://theacc.co/basechamp. Follow @ACCBaseball on Twitter for more updates on the schedule.
ACC Baseball Championship
Tuesday, May 23
No. 6 Miami d. No. 10 Georgia Tech, 6-5 (13) (Louisville Slugger Field)
No. 7 NC State d. No. 11 Boston College, 6-1 (Louisville Slugger Field)
No. 9 Duke d. No. 5 Clemson, 6-3 (Louisville Slugger Field)
Wednesday, May 24
No. 8 Florida State d. No. 12 Notre Dame, 5-3 (12) (Louisville Slugger Field)
Thursday, May 25
No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 11 Boston College, 11 a.m. (RSN) (Louisville Slugger Field)
No. 3 Wake Forest vs. No. 10 Georgia Tech, Noon (ACC Network Extra) (Jim Patterson Stadium)
No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 9 Duke, 3 p.m. (RSN) (Louisville Slugger Field)
No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 12 Notre Dame, 7 p.m. (RSN) (Louisville Slugger Field)
Friday, May 26
No. 6 Miami vs. No. 3 Wake Forest, 11 a.m. (RSN) (Louisville Slugger Field)
No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 4 Virginia, Noon (ACC Network Extra) (Jim Patterson Stadium)
No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 1 Louisville, 3 p.m. (RSN) (Louisville Slugger Field)
No. 7 NC State vs. No. 2 North Carolina, 7 p.m. (RSN) (Louisville Slugger Field)
Saturday, May 27
Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner, 1 p.m. (RSN)
Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner, 5 p.m. (RSN)
Sunday, May 28
ACC Championship, Noon (ESPN2)
Official release from the ACC
