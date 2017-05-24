Nebraska opens Big Ten tournament with 15-9 win over Purdue - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Nebraska opens Big Ten tournament with 15-9 win over Purdue

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Scott Schreiber homered and drove in four runs, and top-seeded Nebraska beat Purdue 15-9 in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night.

Jake Hohensee (7-3) pitched the first six innings, recovering from Purdue's five-run second to earn the win. Robbie Palkert finished for his second save. Tanner Schumacher (1-5), who relieved starter Tanner Andrews with the Boilermakers down 3-0 in the first inning, took the loss.

Mojo Hagge hit his first career homer and Schreiber followed with his sixth of the season to make it a seven-run game in the eighth inning after Purdue pulled to 11-8.

Ben Miller doubled twice and drove in three runs for the Cornhuskers (35-18-1). They play the winner of the Maryland-Iowa game Friday. Purdue (29-26) will face the Maryland-Iowa loser Thursday.

Jacson McGowan and Evan Warden homered for Purdue.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly