Nebraska opens Big Ten tournament with 15-9 win over Purdue

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Scott Schreiber homered and drove in four runs, and top-seeded Nebraska beat Purdue 15-9 in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night.

Jake Hohensee (7-3) pitched the first six innings, recovering from Purdue's five-run second to earn the win. Robbie Palkert finished for his second save. Tanner Schumacher (1-5), who relieved starter Tanner Andrews with the Boilermakers down 3-0 in the first inning, took the loss.

Mojo Hagge hit his first career homer and Schreiber followed with his sixth of the season to make it a seven-run game in the eighth inning after Purdue pulled to 11-8.

Ben Miller doubled twice and drove in three runs for the Cornhuskers (35-18-1). They play the winner of the Maryland-Iowa game Friday. Purdue (29-26) will face the Maryland-Iowa loser Thursday.

Jacson McGowan and Evan Warden homered for Purdue.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.