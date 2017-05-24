Death investigation leads to arrest of LaRue County couple

Loyd & Lora Sadler are being held in the LaRue County Detention Center. (Source: LaRue County Detention Center).

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people have been arrested after a death investigation in LaRue County.

Lora and Loyd Sadler were arrested Wednesday on warrants for criminal abuse, according to LaRue County Herald News. Both were taken to the LaRue County Detention Center.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ LaRue County woman found dead inside home with 30 dogs

The charges come after the death investigation of Mary Jane King, 68, of Upton. King was living with her nephew Loyd and his wife Lora on Talley Oak Hill Road in LaRue County, according to the LaRue County Sheriffs Office.

King was found dead in a truck outside the residence on May 5.

Police also found 30 dogs in the trailer where the Sadlers and King lived. All 30 dogs were rescued and are being cared for at the Hardin County Animal Shelter in Elizabethtown.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.