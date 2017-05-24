Council members: Major concerns with mayor in Falmouth

Several city council members in Falmouth, KY, are voicing their concerns over the actions Mayor Elonda Hinson has taken since being elected.

“It’s a lack of leadership really,” Councilman Sebastian Ernst. “There’s no chain of command here anymore. Usually when there’s a mayor she delegates power to the department heads and the department heads can control their departments… that’s just non-existent right now.”

Ernst asked the Mayor to resign earlier this week and other council members are now concerned about her treatment of city employees since receiving letters from employees past and present that say the mayor abused and threatened their positions.

“Our concern, and especially with [me personally], is the employees’ safety and their rights,” Councilwoman April DeFalco said.

City council will meet again on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. where council is expected to launch an investigation into the mayor’s conduct while in office and dealing with other city employees.

“Lack of leadership, lack of chain of command and it’s just overwhelmingly obvious that there’s harassment in the city of Falmouth,” Councilwoman Amy Hitch.

