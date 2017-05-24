Hawaii sues Ford, Nissan and Toyota over dangerous air bags

HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii is suing auto manufacturers Ford, Nissan and Toyota over air bags that can spew shrapnel when they deploy.
The complaint filed Wednesday says the manufacturers knew or should have known for more than a decade that air bags installed in their cars posed serious and sometimes fatal danger.
The automakers used air bags made by Japanese manufacturer Takata. At least 16 people have been killed worldwide and more than 180 have been injured because of the defect, which led to the largest automotive recall in U.S. history.
"They used it because it was cheaper," said Stephen Levin, executive director of Hawaii's Office of Consumer Protection. "It saved a few dollars for the car manufacturers to market this dangerous product to consumers here in Hawaii despite publicly available information that ammonium nitrate, this is a chemical principally used to propel rockets...was volatile and unpredictable."
Levin compared the air bags to a hand grenade in the front of a car.
Spokesmen from Ford, Nissan and Toyota declined to comment on the lawsuit filed late Wednesday.
Hawaii residents are particularly vulnerable to defective air bags because the state's humid climate and temperature changes can accelerate chemical breakdown, making the air bags more likely to explode, Levin said.
However, many car owners are unable to replace the air bags immediately because the dealers don't have enough parts.
The lawsuit seeks damages of $10,000 per violation. It's unclear exactly how many Ford, Nissan and Toyota vehicles in Hawaii contain the air bags, but Levin estimates more than 30,000.
Hawaii was the first state to sue Takata and Honda over defective air bags last year. That case is ongoing, despite an effort by Takata to have it dismissed, Levin said.
New Mexico sued Takata and a long list of automakers in January.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal...More >>
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal charge in Los Angeles.More >>
The jury now consists of seven men and four women - all but one of them white- in a case that Bill Cosby has said may have racial undertones.More >>
The jury now consists of seven men and four women - all but one of them white- in a case that Bill Cosby has said may have racial undertones.More >>
First Lady Melania Trump visits with children in RomeMore >>
First Lady Melania Trump visits with children in RomeMore >>
Along with wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, Donald Trump meets with Pope Francis at the VaticanMore >>
Along with wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, Donald Trump meets with Pope Francis at the VaticanMore >>
The U.S ambassador to the United Nations is in Turkey at the ribbon-cutting for a new U.S.-funded school, and Nikki Haley says the American people are thankful the U.S. ally is taking in so many Syrian refugeesMore >>
The U.S ambassador to the United Nations is in Turkey at the ribbon-cutting for a new U.S.-funded school, and Nikki Haley says the American people are thankful the U.S. ally is taking in so many Syrian refugeesMore >>
Bernie Sanders, John Varmuth, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer slam President Trump's new budget plan to cut domestic programsMore >>
Bernie Sanders, John Varmuth, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer slam President Trump's new budget plan to cut domestic programsMore >>
Top officials in President Donald Trump's Cabinet are heading to Capitol Hill to defend his plans to cut domestic programs and parry Democratic criticism of his tax plansMore >>
Top officials in President Donald Trump's Cabinet are heading to Capitol Hill to defend his plans to cut domestic programs and parry Democratic criticism of his tax plansMore >>
Scientists may have solved a mystery about the biggest of whales and how they evolvedMore >>
Scientists may have solved a mystery about the biggest of whales and how they evolvedMore >>
During his visit to Israel, President Trump talked about making a deal for peace between Israel and the Palestinian peopleMore >>
During his visit to Israel, President Trump talked about making a deal for peace between Israel and the Palestinian peopleMore >>
A woman who went to classes with her quadriplegic son and took his notes as he earned a Master of Business Administration received a surprise at his graduation: Her own honorary degreeMore >>
A woman who went to classes with her quadriplegic son and took his notes as he earned a Master of Business Administration received a surprise at his graduation: Her own honorary degreeMore >>
With an arched brow, Roger Moore found humor in Bond, lifeMore >>
With an arched brow, Roger Moore found humor in Bond, lifeMore >>
Trump administration sends Congress $4.1 trillion spending plan featuring deep cuts in safety net programsMore >>
Trump administration sends Congress $4.1 trillion spending plan featuring deep cuts in safety net programsMore >>