Curfew concern prompts Big Ten baseball schedule revision

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - The Big Ten has changed its baseball tournament schedule because the length of the Purdue-Nebraska game on Wednesday night would have caused the Iowa-Maryland game to start after the event's predetermined 10 p.m. EDT curfew.

Nebraska beat the Boilermakers 15-9 in a game that lasted 3 hours, 27 minutes.

The revised schedule Thursday: Indiana-Michigan loser's bracket game, 10 a.m.; Iowa-Maryland first-round game, 1:30 p.m.; Purdue vs. Iowa-Maryland loser, 5 p.m.; Northwestern-Minnesota winner's bracket game, 8:30 p.m.

The new schedule gives top-seeded Nebraska an unexpected day off. The Cornhuskers will play the Iowa-Maryland winner on Friday at a time to be determined.

