WAVE 3 News Abbey Road on the River to open on rain delay

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
The showers are not expected to dampen the fun. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The showers are not expected to dampen the fun. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) -  Rain in the forecast is forcing WAVE 3 News Abbey Road on the River to open on a rain delay. 

Festival officials confirm gates on Thursday will open at 4 p.m. with music starting at 5 p.m.

The C Stage Schedule will now be:

  • 5:00 p.m. - Hal Bruce
  • 5:30 p.m. - Norwegian Beatles
  • 6:15 p.m. - Itchycoo Park
  • 7:30 p.m. - The Cryers
  • 8:15 p.m. - The Starclubbers
  • 8:45 p.m. - The Calangles
  • 9:30 p.m. - The BlueBeetles

The A Stage schedule has been changed to:

  • 6:30 p.m. - LSB
  • 7:15 p.m. - ClassicStone
  • 8:45 p.m. - Jake Clemons

Up to 20,000 people are expected to attend, many of whom will be visiting from out of town.

