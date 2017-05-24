WAVE 3 News Abbey Road on the River to open on rain delay

The showers are not expected to dampen the fun. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Rain in the forecast is forcing WAVE 3 News Abbey Road on the River to open on a rain delay.

Festival officials confirm gates on Thursday will open at 4 p.m. with music starting at 5 p.m.

The C Stage Schedule will now be:

5:00 p.m. - Hal Bruce

5:30 p.m. - Norwegian Beatles

6:15 p.m. - Itchycoo Park

7:30 p.m. - The Cryers

8:15 p.m. - The Starclubbers

8:45 p.m. - The Calangles

9:30 p.m. - The BlueBeetles

The A Stage schedule has been changed to:

6:30 p.m. - LSB

7:15 p.m. - ClassicStone

8:45 p.m. - Jake Clemons

Up to 20,000 people are expected to attend, many of whom will be visiting from out of town.

