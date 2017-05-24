One injured in a crash involving a deer in Graves County, KY

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was notified at 8:38 p.m. of a single vehicle collision involving a deer.

Officers learned that Regina Elliot, 57, from Fancy Farm, Kentucky, was traveling south bound on Clinton Road when a deer crossed her path.

Elliot received non-incapacitating injuries and sought medical on her own.

The roadway was restricted to one lane for about 45 minutes.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Stinnets Towing.

