Jefferson County's Coroner needs more space for bodies

In 2014, the coroner's office dealt with 4,700 deaths. That number increased by 200 in 2015. By 2016, it rose to 5,400 and this year 6,200 cases are expected. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner said they are in dire need of help.

"To now move to a position where we don't have any and we can't take care of our own is difficult," Coroner, Dr. Barbara Weakley-Jones told Wave 3 News.

Weakley-Jones asked Louisville's Metro Council roughly $60,000 for a morgue of their own. They currently share leased space with the state medical examiner who is dealing with a rise in homicides and overdoses.

The coroner gets 10 beds total, six in a freezer and four in a cooler. When the spots are full the bodies are outsourced to a private company.

"If TIES knows those four spots are full, they take them immediately to their place because they know they have no place to put them," Weakley-Jones explained.

That private company has taken up to 10 bodies at a time. The cost comes in at $15 dollars for the first day, $10 thereafter.

Sometimes it takes up to two weeks to find a person's family or arrange for a funeral, she said.

Weakley-Jones also noted that Louisville is often the place to go for emergency medical care.

"Often times they will die and so they become our problem, not the county from where they came from," she said.

Meanwhile, the coroner is also asking for three rotating deputy coroners. While their staff number hasn't increased since 1977, the number of cases has by 750 in the last year and a half.

She said deputies are also paying the price for the lack of space.

"Deputies are now working longer with family members to try to get them to get a funeral home to pick up the body instead of it going to our place because we don't have the space," the Coroner said.

She is expected to plead her case before members of the Metro Council the first week of June.

