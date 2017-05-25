Diallo withdraws from NBA Draft, will play at UK

Louisville, KY (WAVE ) - Accordiing to various reports University of Kentucky freshman Hamidou Diallo has withdrawn from the 2017 NBA Draft and will play for the Cats next season. The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw from the draft was 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

Diallo, a 6'5" guard, enrolled at UK in December and practiced with the team during the second semester, but did not play in any games.

He impressed scouts at the NBA Combine with a 44.5 inch vertical jump, the second highest ever recorded at the combine.

Diallo's decision adds firepower to another revamped roster for John Calipari.

