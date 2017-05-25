Person shot in face during Madisonville shooting

Madisonville police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt.

The shooting happened around 8:40 Wednesday night near the corner of Park Rowe and West Noel Avenue.

Officers said someone was shot in the face.

Right now, police aren't releasing much information but they do say that victim is an adult and that he or she was flown to a hospital outside the Madisonville area.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will keep you updated as we receive more information.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.