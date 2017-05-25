Police release name of person shot in face during Madisonville shooting

Police have released the name of the man who was shot Wednesday night in Madisonville.

The shooting happened around 8:40 Wednesday night near the corner of Park Rowe and West Noel Avenue. Several neighbors called about hearing a gunshot.

We're told 29-year-old Gregory Matchem, of Madisonville, was shot in the face.

Police aren't releasing much information about what happened, but they tell us Matchem was flown to a hospital outside the Madisonville area.

No word yet Matchem's condition, but police say he was able to call 911 himself to report being shot.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.