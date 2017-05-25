Jury selection begins in Ohio officer's murder retrial

CINCINNATI (AP) - More than 200 people are due to report to an Ohio courthouse as jury selection gets underway in the murder retrial of a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist.
Prospective jurors for Ray Tensing's case on Thursday will receive lengthy questionnaires to complete.
Questions haven't been made public. Those for the first trial covered topics ranging from personal dealings with police to opinions about the Black Lives Matter movement. The first trial ended in a November mistrial.
Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) wants to keep the retrial in Hamilton County. Tensing's attorneys have asked her to dismiss the charges, alleging the county prosecutor violated her gag order.
Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati officer, testified he feared for his life when Samuel DuBose tried to drive away during a 2015 traffic stop.
