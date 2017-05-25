Latest Indiana sports

INDY 500-BOURDAIS RELEASED

Bourdais out of hospital after Indy 500 qualifying crash

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Sebastien Bourdais has been released from the hospital after a crash during qualifying for the Indy 500 last weekend that left him with multiple fractures in his pelvis and a fractured right hip.

The French driver tweeted a picture of himself leaving Methodist Hospital on crutches Wednesday.

Bourdais will likely miss the rest of the season, though he optimistically tweeted he was "looking forward to getting back in the car." James Davison will drive his entry for Dale Coyne Racing on Sunday in the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.

Bourdais was among the fastest in qualifying Saturday when his car wiggled going through the second turn. The four-time Champ Car champion tried to correct and slid up the track, slammed head-on into the SAFER barrier and flipped before stopping on the back straightaway.

NASCAR-HALL OF FAME

Yates, Evernham lead NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Robert Yates, a NASCAR Cup champion as both an engine builder and owner, will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame along with four others. Yates was an overwhelming favorite, selected by 94 percent of the voters.

Three-time NASCAR Cup championship crew chief Ray Evernham, drivers Red Byron and Ron Hornaday Jr. and broadcaster Ken Squier also were voted in Wednesday. Hornaday and driver Alan Kulwicki tied for the fifth and final spot, and Hornaday won the tiebreaker.

Jim France, the current chairman of International Speedway Corporation and son of NASCAR founder Bill France Sr., won the Landmark Award for his contributions to NASCAR.

The induction ceremony for the Class of 2018 will be in January in Charlotte.

SPARKS-FEVER

Fever overcomes 14-point deficit to beat Sparks 93-90

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Marissa Coleman hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Candice Dupree added 18 points and the Indiana Fever overcame a 14-point halftime deficit to beat the Los Angeles Sparks 93-90 Wednesday night.

Coleman hit an open 3-pointer from the wing to extend Indiana's lead to 89-85, but Candace Parker answered with a 3 at the other end. After consecutive empty possessions, Coleman sank another 3 and Parker made a quick layup to cut it to 92-90.

Erlana Larkins was fouled for Indiana and made 1 of 2 free throws and Los Angeles called a timeout with 5.4 seconds left. The Sparks passed it around the perimeter, and Parker's 3-pointer was off the mark at the buzzer.

Erica Wheeler added 14 points for Indiana (2-2), ranked ninth in the AP power poll.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points for top-ranked Los Angeles (2-1), and Parker had 19.

Indiana opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run to get back in it, and Tiffany Mitchell made two free throws with 36.7 seconds left in the quarter to give the Fever their first lead at 66-65. Dupree added a long jumper just before the buzzer for a three-point lead as the Fever outscored the Sparks 27-10 in the quarter.

ACC-NOTRE DAME-FLORIDA STATE

Lueck, Florida State outlasts Notre Dame 5-3 in 12 innings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Jackson Lueck hit his second two-run home run of the game in the bottom of the 12th inning, lifting Florida State past Notre Dame 5-3 on Wednesday at a rainy Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Lueck also homered in the sixth before ending it six innings later for the eighth-seeded Seminoles (36-20), who will advance to the semifinal round if they beat top-seeded Louisville (46-9) on Friday.

Dylan Busby started Florida State's rally with a two-out single in the 12th before Lueck lofted a 1-2 pitch over the left-field fence off Sean Guenther (3-5).

Busby also had a run-scoring double in the seventh. Andrew Karp (2-3) struck out two in two innings.

Nick Podkul hit two solo home runs for the 12th-seeded Fighting Irish (26-31).

The start of the game was delayed for 3 hours due to rain, then delayed for 38 minutes in the eighth.

B10-PURDUE-NEBRASKA

Nebraska opens Big Ten tournament with 15-9 win over Purdue

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Scott Schreiber homered and drove in four runs, and top-seeded Nebraska beat Purdue 15-9 in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night.

Jake Hohensee (7-3) pitched the first six innings, recovering from Purdue's five-run second to earn the win. Robbie Palkert finished for his second save. Tanner Schumacher (1-5), who relieved starter Tanner Andrews with the Boilermakers down 3-0 in the first inning, took the loss.

Mojo Hagge hit his first career homer and Schreiber followed with his sixth of the season to make it a seven-run game in the eighth inning after Purdue pulled to 11-8.

Ben Miller doubled twice and drove in three runs for the Cornhuskers (35-18-1). They play the winner of the Maryland-Iowa game Friday. Purdue (29-26) will face the Maryland-Iowa loser Thursday.

Jacson McGowan and Evan Warden homered for Purdue.

B10-NORTHWESTERN-MICHIGAN

Northwestern rallies to upset Michigan 6-4

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Northwestern rallied with three runs in the ninth inning to upset second-seeded Michigan 6-4 in the Big Ten tournament Wednesday.

The seventh-seeded Wildcats were 0-23 when trailing after eight innings. But they loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the ninth, and Ben Dickey's RBI single tied it at 4.

Grant Peikert gave Northwestern the lead on a fielder's choice and Alex Erro's single made it 6-4. Pete Hoffman closed it out with his fourth save, giving Northwestern its sixth straight win.

Erro had three RBIs for the Wildcats. Ako Thomas and Michael Brdar each had two hits from Michigan.

Northwestern will face Minnesota on Thursday. The Wolverines will play Indiana, the host school, in an elimination game.

B10-MINNESOTA-INDIANA

Minnesota tops Indiana 5-4 in Big Ten tourney

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Minnesota rallied from a three-run deficit to upend host Indiana 5-4 on Wednesday in the opening game of the Big Ten tournament.

The Golden Gophers (34-19) trailed 4-1 before Jordan Kozicky hit a two-run homer, extending his on-base streak to 36 straight games. Matt Stemper tied the game at 4-all on a sacrifice fly in the sixth, and Terrin Vavra hit an RBI single up the middle in the bottom of the seventh that proved to be the winning run.

Fred Manke got the win in relief for Minnesota, and Brian Glowicki notched a school-record 16th save.

Luke Miller had two hits and Craig Dedalow hit a solo homer for Indiana (32-21-2) in the double-elimination tournament.

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT-SCHEDULE

Curfew concern prompts Big Ten baseball schedule revision

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - The Big Ten has changed its baseball tournament schedule because the length of the Purdue-Nebraska game on Wednesday night would have caused the Iowa-Maryland game to start after the event's predetermined 10 p.m. EDT curfew.

Nebraska beat the Boilermakers 15-9 in a game that lasted 3 hours, 27 minutes.

The revised schedule Thursday: Indiana-Michigan loser's bracket game, 10 a.m.; Iowa-Maryland first-round game, 1:30 p.m.; Purdue vs. Iowa-Maryland loser, 5 p.m.; Northwestern-Minnesota winner's bracket game, 8:30 p.m.

The new schedule gives top-seeded Nebraska an unexpected day off. The Cornhuskers will play the Iowa-Maryland winner on Friday at a time to be determined.

BROWNS-GRIGSON

Browns hire former Colts GM Grigson as personal executive

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - The Browns have hired former Indianapolis general manager Ryan Grigson as a senior personnel executive.

Grigson was with Indianapolis from 2012-16, and helped the Colts win two AFC South titles and make the playoffs three times. He was named the NFL's top executive in 2012 by Sporting News.

Colts owner Jim Irsay fired him in January.

With the Browns, Grigson will report to Andrew Berry, the team's vice president of player personnel. Berry worked with Grigson in Indianapolis.

"Ryan brings valuable experience to our personnel group," said Sashi Brown, Cleveland's vice president of football operations. "He was raised as a road-scout and has been evaluating talent in this league for almost 20 years. We place a premium on that experience and on his passion for football. Ryan has much to offer to any personnel department and we are pleased that he chose to join our staff."

PLAYER DIES-SHOOTING

Indianapolis high school football star dies from shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - An Indianapolis high school football player who recently signed with the University of Southern Illinois has died from injuries he suffered in a shooting.

Eighteen-year-old Dijon Anderson had been in critical condition since suffering gunshot wounds just after midnight May 6 near a shopping plaza that killed 17-year-old classmate Angel Mejia-Alforo and wounded another student. No arrests have been made.

Warren Central schools spokesman Dennis Jarrett says the community is saddened by Anderson's death on Tuesday. Warren Central made counselors available Wednesday for students.

The Indianapolis Star reports the defensive back made 62 tackles and six interceptions during his senior season. Anderson signed in February with Southern Illinois and was set to leave for the college days after his June 5 high school graduation.

PURDUE-NBA DRAFT

Swanigan headed to NBA, but Edwards returning to Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Big Ten player of the year Caleb Swanigan has decided to stay in this year's NBA draft.

The 6-foot-9 sophomore will become the first Purdue player to leave school early since Glenn Robinson was taken No. 1 overall in 1994.

Swanigan averaged 18.5 points and was second in the nation with 12.5 rebounds last season. The 2015 Indiana Mr. Basketball also led the nation in double-doubles.

Meanwhile, Boilermakers forward Vince Edwards announced he would return to school.

Both players had said they would explore their NBA prospects after last season. The deadline to withdraw from the draft was Wednesday.

Edwards averaged 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists and should play a key role for the defending Big Ten champs.

