Landmark tavern damaged by fire in downtown New Albany

The fire started about 3 a.m. Thursday. (Source: Kayla Vanover/WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A downtown New Albany landmark was damaged by fire early Thursday morning.

Firefighters believe the fire at Hitching Post Tavern in the 100 block of West Market Street in New Albany started in the attic about 3 a.m., but they don't know what caused it.

Because the building is so old, it has three ceilings, making the flames difficult to fight.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No one was inside the business when the fire started, and no one was injured.

The entire 100 block of West Market Street was closed while crews battled the fire.

Neighboring business Rock My Locks also sustained damage.

